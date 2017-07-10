Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Smacks homer in Sunday rehab game

Wong (triceps) went 3-for-5 with four RBI from a run-scoring double and three-run home run in Double-A Springfield's win over Frisco on Sunday.

The rehabbing infielder has gone 6-for-15 over his four games at Springfield and appears ready to rejoin the Cardinals following the All-Star break. Wong's success in his current minor-league stint are an extension of the success he was enjoying at the big-league level before his latest injury, as he hit .450 over 22 plate appearances in the six games prior to being sidelined.

