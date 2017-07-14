Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Starts at second base Friday

Wong returns to the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Wong was activated off the DL (triceps) on Tuesday, and will be back at the keystone for the first game of the second half. The 26-year-old has battled injuries for the better part of the past two months, but could slide into a viable role with the Cardinals, backing up Matt Carpenter at second and gaining starts when he moves over to first or third. On the year, Wong is hitting .301/.393/.444 with one home run and 19 RBI in 47 games.