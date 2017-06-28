Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Still experiencing some arm pain
Wong (triceps) has been able to take full-strength swings and make throws during his recovery but is still feeling some pain in his arm, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With some lingering discomfort in his right arm, Wong may not be deemed ready to begin his rehab assignment during the middle of this week as originally expected. The 26-year-old explained that the team wants him to be "pain free, even when resting" before he returns to any kind of game action.
More News
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....