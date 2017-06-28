Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Still experiencing some arm pain

Wong (triceps) has been able to take full-strength swings and make throws during his recovery but is still feeling some pain in his arm, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With some lingering discomfort in his right arm, Wong may not be deemed ready to begin his rehab assignment during the middle of this week as originally expected. The 26-year-old explained that the team wants him to be "pain free, even when resting" before he returns to any kind of game action.