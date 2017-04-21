Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Triples home three in loss
Wong went 1-for-4 with a three-run triple Thursday abasing Milwaukee.
The Hawaiian second baseman ripped a 2-1 offering from Zach Davies into the right-field corner to clear the bases and tie the game in the second inning, although his following trips to the plate proved to be unfruitful as the Cardinals fell 7-5 to the Brewers. Wong is in the midst of one of his better stretches at the plate this season, although that isn't saying much as his .200 batting average over the past week has actually raised his batting average. However, with Jhonny Peralta (illness) landing on the DL and Jedd Gyorko sliding over to fill in for him, Greg Garcia poses as the only competition for playing time at the keystone, meaning Wong likely will continue to get plenty of opportunities to right the ship.
