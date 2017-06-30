Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Won't return until after All-Star break

Wong (triceps) will not rejoin the team until after the All-Star break, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wong had complained of some lingering pain while taking swings last week, further delaying the beginning of a minor-league rehab assignment. The veteran infielder wants to be completely pain free before making his return to live action, so the Cardinals will give him plenty of time before getting him back in the big leagues -- though he may still begin rehab games within the next week. Paul Dejong and Greg Garcia will continue seeing starts at second base until Wong is back to full health.