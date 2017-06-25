Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Bombed in second straight start

Lynn (5-5) allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings during Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh.

After posting a 2.69 ERA and allowing just 22 earned runs over 73.2 innings through his first 13 starts of the season, Lynn has now surrendered 14 runs in his past two outings. While his recent struggles are extreme, Lynn sports a 5.54 FIP for the season, and his .219 BABIP is an unsustainably low mark. There are legitimate concerns, and a daunting date with the Diamondbacks at Chase Field is up next for Lynn. Being selective with his matchups going forward is advised.