Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Burned by unearned runs in loss to Miami
Lynn (6-6) gave up four runs -- two earned -- on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins. He struck out five.
This game was defined by the Marlins' five-run rally in the sixth inning, with Matt Carpenter's throwing error making a huge difference in that frame. Despite that unfavorable ending to an otherwise solid start, Lynn has offered decent production for fantasy owners this season, maintaining a 3.87 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. However, now might be a good time to sell relatively high on him, as Lynn's been the beneficiary of spectacular BABIP luck (.225) while walking too many batters and giving up a lot of home runs. His 19.6 percent HR/FB may normalize at the same time, offsetting any BABIP regression he experiences, but Lynn has always been a high-WHIP pitcher, which limits his fantasy upside and makes him a potentially volatile commodity.
