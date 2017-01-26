Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Eyes return to starting rotation

Lynn (elbow) expects to earn a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old began throwing exercises in December and is ready to compete for a starting rotation spot in 2017. Lynn has been impressive during his time in the majors, accumulating a 3.37 ERA across five seasons with the Cardinals.