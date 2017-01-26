Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Eyes return to starting rotation
Lynn (elbow) expects to earn a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old began throwing exercises in December and is ready to compete for a starting rotation spot in 2017. Lynn has been impressive during his time in the majors, accumulating a 3.37 ERA across five seasons with the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Will not pitch again this season•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Rehab moving to Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Strikes out two in first rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Making rehab start Monday•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Expects to throw bullpen session•