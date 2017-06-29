Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Fans seven to collect sixth win

Lynn (6-5) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over six innings during Thursday's win over Arizona.

The Diamondbacks own a high-powered offense, so this was an encouraging bounce-back showing from Lynn after allowing 14 runs over 10.1 innings through his past two outings. He sports a 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 for the campaign, but his 5.41 FIP is still a concerning mark. Lynn lines up to face Miami at Busch Stadium in his next start.