Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Fires 6.1 scoreless innings in win

Lynn (8-6) allowed no runs on eight hits while striking out three over 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Pirates.

Lynn was in a scoreless contest entering the fourth inning before the Cardinals came up with four runs of support over the next two innings to help him earn his eighth victory of the campaign. After struggling through a pair of rough starts in June, he's allowed just five earned runs over his last four starts to lower his ERA from 3.86 to 3.40, and despite a bit of inconsistency, he's a strong lineup option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Mets.