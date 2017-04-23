Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Limits Brew Crew to single run for second win
Lynn (2-1) allowed a single run on just three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
The Brewers have scored the fifth-most runs in baseball, so this was an impressive outing from Lynn. He has now allowed just one run through 13 innings while striking out 12 batters over his past two starts. He appears to be back in the groove following a 2015 Tommy John surgery and sports an impressive 3.35 ERA and 8.6 K/9 over 132 career starts. He lines up to face the Reds next.
