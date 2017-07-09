Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Seven shutout innings Sunday
Lynn (7-6) allowed just three hits and one walk with two strikeouts over seven shutout innings in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Mets.
Lynn pitched seven full innings for just the third time in 18 starts and was in control the whole time despite posting a season-low strikeout total. He has notched at least 12 wins in each of his past four campaigns, and is once again on pace to top that mark heading into the All-Star break. The right-hander's next start is scheduled for Saturday at Pittsburgh.
