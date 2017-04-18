Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Tosses seven scoreless innings in win

Lynn (1-1) earned his first win of the season Monday with seven scoreless innings against the Pirates, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Lynn was unimpressive through his first starts but turned in a gem in this one as he allowed just two men past first base. He threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes, a nice departure from his last start in which he issued free passes, and notched a season high in punchouts. This was an excellent result for Lynn in his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery and he will look to produce a similar result Saturday against the Brewers.