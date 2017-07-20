Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Tosses six strong innings in no-decision Thursday

Lynn gave up just one run on three hits and a walk in six innings pitched Thursday against the Mets, but he was left with a no-decision. He also struck out five.

67 of Lynn's 104 pitches went for strikes as he dominated Mets' hitters all afternoon. The only blemish on his record was the solo home run he gave up to Lucas Duda in the second inning, but the Cardinals weren't able to pick him up offensively to get the win. Interestingly, this is the first run Lynn allowed since July 4, helping him lower his ERA all the way to a solid 3.30 mark. His next start will come Tuesday at home against the Rockies.