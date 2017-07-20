Voit will start at first base and bat cleanup Thursday against the Mets.

Voit has seen his playing time cut back considerably since the return of Kolten Wong, but with Wong getting the day off and Matt Carpenter moving over to second to cover, first base will open up for Voit. He'll also be tabbed for the cleanup spot for the third time this season, as regular four-hitter Jedd Gyorko will be getting the day off as well.