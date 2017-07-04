Cardinals' Luke Voit: Hits first career homer
Voit went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, four RBI and two runs scored during Monday's win over Miami. It was his first career homer.
Voit has shown well since being promoted to the majors. He's gone 6-for-15 at the dish with four extra-base hits and could push for more playing time if he continues to handle the bat well. He posted a rock-solid .322/.406/.561 slash line with Triple-A Memphis this season, so there's definitely some upside. It's still likely wise to take a wait-and-see approach in most fantasy settings at this point , though.
