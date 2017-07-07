Voit went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a two-run double and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.

The rookie was a veritable one-man wrecking crew in the win, opening the Cardinals' scoring with a mammoth 446-foot shot in the first and following up with a timely two-bagger in the third that erased a 2-1 deficit. The 26-year-old has looked right at home early on against major-league pitching, and he's already racked up seven RBI over six July contests. That caliber of production is simply an extension of the excellent season Voit was enjoying at Triple-A Memphis, where he'd racked up 36 extra-base hits (23 doubles, one triple, 12 homers) in 70 games.

