Cardinals' Luke Voit: Mashes third homer in 14th game
Voit went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Sunday against the Mets.
Voit took Seth Lugo deep in the sixth inning for his third long ball in 14 major league games. The 26-year-old first baseman is off to a tremendous start with a .316/.366/.684 line after hitting .322/.406/.561 in 70 games with Triple-A Memphis.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...