Voit went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Sunday against the Mets.

Voit took Seth Lugo deep in the sixth inning for his third long ball in 14 major league games. The 26-year-old first baseman is off to a tremendous start with a .316/.366/.684 line after hitting .322/.406/.561 in 70 games with Triple-A Memphis.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast