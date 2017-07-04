Cardinals' Luke Voit: Moved up to cleanup
Voit will bat cleanup in the order Tuesday against the Marlins.
Voit is in line for his fourth MLB start, but it will be the first time he's batted higher than the six spot in the order. Out of the seven spot Monday, the 26-year-old launched his first major-league home run en route to a four-RBI effort. The sample size is small, but Voit now owns a 1.238 OPS during his tenure with the team. The cleanup role is unlikely to be a regular thing, however, as regular four hitter Jedd Gyorko is getting the day off Tuesday.
