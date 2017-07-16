Play

Voit is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.

Since Kolten Wong returned from the DL on Friday, Voit will have now been on the bench in two of three contests. Once again Sunday, Wong will man the keystone, while Matt Carpenter slides over to start over Voit at first base.

