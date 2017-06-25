Voit had his contract purchased Sunday from Triple-A Memphis.

With the callup, Voit is now on the precipice of making his debut in the majors. However, it's unlikely he will see a solid bit of playing time given his inexperience and the Cardinals' depth already there. The 26-year-old slashed .322/.406/.561 in 255 at-bats at Triple-A this season.

