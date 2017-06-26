Voit is starting at first base and batting sixth for Monday's game against the Reds.

This will mark Voit's first major-league start following his call-up from Triple-A Memphis earlier this week. The 26-year-old made a painful debut appearance as a pinch hitter Sunday, getting hit in the back by a Jhan Marinez offering before being taken out of the game. Voit has slashed .322/.406/.561 in the minors this season and will likely act to spell Matt Carpenter at first base going forward.