Cardinals' Luke Voit: Takes seat Friday
Voit is not in Friday's lineup against the Pirates, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Voit will start the second half of the season with a day on the bench after starting the past seven games at first. In his place, Matt Carpenter draws the start while Kolten Wong mans the keystone.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Mashes third homer in 14th game•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Keeps on mashing in Thursday's win•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Moved up to cleanup•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Hits first career homer•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Set for first major-league start•
-
Cardinals' Luke Voit: Promoted to bigs Sunday•
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...