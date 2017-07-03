Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Called up to big club
Weaver was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
There's no indication that the Cardinals are dealing with any injuries among the starting staff, so it's likely that Weaver will just be up with the club through the All-Star break to work in long relief. The right-hander has been exceptional at Triple-A this season with a 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 56 innings, and would likely rank as the top option to start should an opening in the rotation arise at some point.
