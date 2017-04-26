Weaver (back) completed a successful live batting practice session Tuesday and could be back with Triple-A Memphis within a week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This is great news regarding Weaver's recovery and indicates his lower-back stiffness has subsided with simple rest. The former first round draft pick completed just two innings of work in his 2017 debut before being removed with the injury, but will likely resume his regular starting role with Memphis once he returns.