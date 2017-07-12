Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Optioned to minors
Weaver was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The pitching phenom was effective in two relief appearances for the Cardinals, tossing three scoreless innings and recording two strikeouts. However, with Kevin Siegrist (back) set to return from the DL following the All-Star break, Weaver will head back to Triple-A, where he owns a stellar 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 11 starts this season. The 23-year-old would likely be a strong candidate to join the big league rotation should the need arise, though he may be in line for a late-season call-up either way.
