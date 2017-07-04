Weaver, recalled from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, fired a scoreless sixth inning in Monday's 14-6 win over the Marlins, allowing two hits.

The impressive 23-year-old pitched to some contact but ultimately wiggled out of trouble by getting Giancarlo Stanton to line out to center. Weaver could potentially be deployed in a couple of different roles while with the big-league club, including in a multi-inning capacity out of the bullpen, given his extensive starting experience in the minors.

