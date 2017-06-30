Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strong in first extended action since injury
Weaver fired six scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six.
After a stint on the disabled list with a back injury, the 23-year-old eased back into action last Friday against Omaha by pitching 3.2 scoreless innings of one-hit ball, but Wednesday's outing saw him stretch out to 91 pitches. Weaver has looked very effective over the two appearances, and after throwing a combined 166 pitches, he seems to be completely over his injury. The right-hander remains a candidate to make an appearance with the major-league club before the end of the season.
