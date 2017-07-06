Weaver pitched two scoreless innings and allowed one run and one walk with two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to Miami.

The 23-year-old has yet to allow a run over three innings in the majors this season, and is likely near the top of the list should the Cardinals' need a spot starter. Weaver compiled a 7-1 record with a 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in his 11 starts (56 innings) with Triple-A Memphis this season.