Sierra (concussion) was activated from the 7-day DL with High-A Palm Beach on Tuesday.

He got off to a blistering start in the Florida State League, hitting .297/.395/.432 with two triples, one double and two steals (on four attempts) in 43 plate appearances, before suffering the concussion. It's a small sample size, but his 11.6 percent walk rate and 16.3 percent strikeout rate are also very encouraging indicators. If he can continue to get on base at a solid clip, he has the speed and defense to profile as a future leadoff hitter.