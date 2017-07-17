Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Earns another start in right field
Sierra will start in right field and bat eighth Monday against the Mets, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Fresh off his four-hit effort in his return to the majors Sunday against the Pirates, Sierra will earn a second consecutive start. The Cardinals are expected to bring Randal Grichuk (back) off the disabled list later in the week, so Sierra's window for regular playing time in the outfield could end up closing quickly. The 21-year-old is off to a 16-for-36 (.444 average) start to his big-league career, but he's benefited greatly from a monstrous .571 BABIP.
More News
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Goes 4-for-4 following recall•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Returns to major leagues•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Right back to dominating at Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Optioned to Double-A Springfield•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Drives in run in return Friday•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Batting eighth Friday•
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...