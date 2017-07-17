Play

Sierra went 4-for-4 with a run during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The 21-year-old outfielder is now 16-for-39 in the majors, but is still looking for his first extra-base hit. Sierra's speed is probably always going to be more of a fantasy asset than his power, and it's unknown how frequently he'll start during his current stint with the Cards. He probably shouldn't be a priority in the majority of settings because he'll likely return to the minors once Stephen Piscotty (groin) returns from the disabled list.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast