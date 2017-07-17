Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Goes 4-for-4 following recall
Sierra went 4-for-4 with a run during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.
The 21-year-old outfielder is now 16-for-39 in the majors, but is still looking for his first extra-base hit. Sierra's speed is probably always going to be more of a fantasy asset than his power, and it's unknown how frequently he'll start during his current stint with the Cards. He probably shouldn't be a priority in the majority of settings because he'll likely return to the minors once Stephen Piscotty (groin) returns from the disabled list.
