Sierra was placed on the 7-day DL with High-A Palm Beach as he goes through the concussion protocol, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

He was hitting .297/.395/.432 with two triples and one double while going 2-for-4 on stolen-base attempts through 37 at-bats before suffering the injury. Most impressively, Sierra had posted a 7:5 K:BB, showing much more plate discipline than he had in previous seasons. He should be considered out indefinitely.

