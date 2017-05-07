Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Makes MLB debut Sunday
Sierra was recalled from High-A Palm Beach and will man center field and bat seventh in the lineup during Sunday's game against the Braves.
The Cardinals have lost several of their regulars to injury over the past few days and have decided to give Sierra the call for his major-league debut. The 21-year-old is currently slashing .272/.337/.407 with three stolen bases over 89 plate appearances with High-A Palm Beach.
