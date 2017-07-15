Sierra was recalled from Double-A Springfield on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.

He will return for his third stint with the big-league club this season, replacing Stephen Piscotty (groin) on the active roster. The 21-year-old has fared well in his limited exposure to big-league pitching, and he seems to be improving his reads and instincts on the basepaths (11 of 14 with Springfield), but it's uncertain how much he will play in the immediate future. He may serve primarily off the bench until Piscotty returns.