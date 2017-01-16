Gonzales (elbow) said he's stretched his throwing distance out to 90 feet, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

Gonzales underwent Tommy John surgery last April and was sidelined for the entire 2016 season, but is hopeful that he'll be back on the mound for the start of spring training. The Cardinals will likely be extremely cautious with the 24-year-old coming off a major procedure, but if his recovery process goes as anticipated, Gonzales could be facing hitters by the end of camp. Given the year-long layoff, Gonzales figures to open the season in the minor-league ranks before potentially vying for a rotation spot with the big club later in the campaign.