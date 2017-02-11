Gonzales (elbow) threw from a mound Friday, the first time since his Tommy John surgery last April, Rick Hummel of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

More good news from the recovery standpoint for Gonzales, who said he felt fatigued, but that his arm "feels really good." The left-hander expects to make his first bullpen session next week and hopes to be pitching in the system by May. Gonzales last pitched in 2015 and will likely begin the season in the minors.