Cardinals' Matt Adams: Comes through as pinch hitter Sunday
Adams produced an RBI single in a pinch-hit at-bat in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.
The veteran notched his second single in seven pinch-hit at-bats this season in the eighth with a grounder to right that plated Kolten Wong and closed out the Cardinals' scoring. Adams has been struggling to get playing time in the wake of Matt Carpenter having taken over at first base this season, but an established track record of success as a pinch hitter should net him plenty of opportunities in that regard.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Struggling to gain playing time•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Gets start at DH•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: To receive additional tutoring in left field•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Hitting cleanup Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Starts in left field again•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Plays left field following Piscotty injury•
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...