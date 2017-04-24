Cardinals' Matt Adams: Comes through as pinch hitter Sunday

Adams produced an RBI single in a pinch-hit at-bat in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

The veteran notched his second single in seven pinch-hit at-bats this season in the eighth with a grounder to right that plated Kolten Wong and closed out the Cardinals' scoring. Adams has been struggling to get playing time in the wake of Matt Carpenter having taken over at first base this season, but an established track record of success as a pinch hitter should net him plenty of opportunities in that regard.