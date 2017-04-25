Cardinals' Matt Adams: Enters starting lineup Tuesday

Adams was a late addition to the starting lineup Tuesday, batting sixth and playing first base, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

With Matt Carpenter (suspension) opting to serve his suspension immediately rather than appeal it, an opening in the lineup cropped up for Adams to make a start. He'll face off with Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada on Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories