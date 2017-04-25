Cardinals' Matt Adams: Enters starting lineup Tuesday
Adams was a late addition to the starting lineup Tuesday, batting sixth and playing first base, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
With Matt Carpenter (suspension) opting to serve his suspension immediately rather than appeal it, an opening in the lineup cropped up for Adams to make a start. He'll face off with Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada on Tuesday.
