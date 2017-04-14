Cardinals' Matt Adams: Gets start at DH
Adams is batting fifth and slotted as the designated hitter for Friday's game against the Yankees, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
With the Cardinals set to begin a weekend series in the Bronx, Adams may find himself playing in a more regular role. The left-handed slugger has gotten just three starts this season as he lags behind Matt Carpenter in the first base depth chart, but could fit in well as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: To receive additional tutoring in left field•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Hitting cleanup Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Starts in left field again•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Plays left field following Piscotty injury•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Successful with first outfield chances•
-
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Plays four innings in outfield Wednesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...