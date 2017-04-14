Cardinals' Matt Adams: Gets start at DH

Adams is batting fifth and slotted as the designated hitter for Friday's game against the Yankees, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

With the Cardinals set to begin a weekend series in the Bronx, Adams may find himself playing in a more regular role. The left-handed slugger has gotten just three starts this season as he lags behind Matt Carpenter in the first base depth chart, but could fit in well as the designated hitter.

