Cardinals' Matt Adams: To receive additional tutoring in left field

Adams, who is attempting to acclimate to left field after having played first base exclusively throughout his career, will receive tutoring from Cardinals legend Willie McGee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "So we're going to continue to get him opportunities, especially when we're looking to find some offense," manager Mike Matheny said. "We know what his bat can do. He's in a real good spot, in my opinion. We like where Adams is and he is going to have to just continue to improve so we can put him in the outfield and make that a viable option."

The Cardinals began tinkering with the idea of deploying Adams in left this spring as a way to get his bat into the lineup more often, considering that Matt Carpenter now occupies Adams' old first base spot. Adams has received four starts in left thus far this season, which have come at the expense of Randal Grichuk. However, Matheny has also had both players split games on occasion, with the latest example having come Wednesday when Adams started against the Nationals and Grichuk stepped in for the final five innings. Despite the fact he's hitting just .143 with no extra-base hits and only one RBI over his first 17 plate appearances, the fact that the team has brought in McGee to specifically work on Adams' defense speaks volumes of their intention to afford him regular playing time.