Bowman was credited with his fifth hold of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers, pitching a scoreless seventh inning and allowing one hit.

The 25-year-old's scoreless streak is now at 18.1 innings dating back to the tail end of last season, and he's allowed just four hits overall in 8.2 innings to date in 2017. Bowman continues to do a solid job of keeping the ball on the ground as well, with a 15:8 GB:FB over 10 appearances this season.