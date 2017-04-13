Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Earns second hold of season Wednesday
Bowman earned his second hold of the season in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals, recording one out in the eighth inning.
Bowman was brought on to help put out the fire started by Trevor Rosenthal, who'd allowed three straight singles with one out. The 25-year-old induced a fielder's choice groundout from Anthony Rendon for his one out before being replaced by Brett Cecil. The young right-hander has been impressive over his first five appearances thus far in 2017, having yet to allow a run in four innings and surrendering just two hits.
