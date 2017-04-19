Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Extends scoreless streak in Tuesday win
Bowman earned his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Pirates, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout. As per Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com, he hasn't allowed an earned run since Sept. 6 of last season, a stretch of 17.1 innings.
The 25-year-old former Rule 5 pick's scoreless streak doesn't even include the 12 shutout frames he fired this spring, and he's also allowed just three hits across eight appearances this season while generating a minuscule 0.55 WHIP. Bowman preserved what was a one-run lead in the eighth Tuesday, validating the increasing trust that manager Mike Matheny has in him. "I think it says a lot about Bowman and whatever role we give him he seems to do a great job with," Matheny said. "He's equally effective [against] lefties with the movement and deception. He's a very important piece right now."
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Earns second hold of season Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Notches third save of spring Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Will make 25-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Notches first spring victory Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Slated for prominent middle relief role in 2017•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Consistent in Cardinals' bullpen•
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.