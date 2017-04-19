Bowman earned his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Pirates, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout. As per Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com, he hasn't allowed an earned run since Sept. 6 of last season, a stretch of 17.1 innings.

The 25-year-old former Rule 5 pick's scoreless streak doesn't even include the 12 shutout frames he fired this spring, and he's also allowed just three hits across eight appearances this season while generating a minuscule 0.55 WHIP. Bowman preserved what was a one-run lead in the eighth Tuesday, validating the increasing trust that manager Mike Matheny has in him. "I think it says a lot about Bowman and whatever role we give him he seems to do a great job with," Matheny said. "He's equally effective [against] lefties with the movement and deception. He's a very important piece right now."