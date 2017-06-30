Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Grabs 14th hold Thursday
Bowman was credited with his 14th hold in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks, firing a scoreless seventh inning and recording a strikeout.
Bowman has settled back in nicely in June after enduring a couple of rough outings at the tail end of May. Factoring in Thursday's effort, he's generated scoreless appearances in four of his last five trips to the mound, as well as a 2.19 ERA, five holds and a 10:3 K:BB over 12.1 innings during the month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Eighth hold of season Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Hit hard in Sunday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Scoreless streak snapped Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Continues scoreless streak Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Extends scoreless streak in Tuesday win•
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...