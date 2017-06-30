Bowman was credited with his 14th hold in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks, firing a scoreless seventh inning and recording a strikeout.

Bowman has settled back in nicely in June after enduring a couple of rough outings at the tail end of May. Factoring in Thursday's effort, he's generated scoreless appearances in four of his last five trips to the mound, as well as a 2.19 ERA, five holds and a 10:3 K:BB over 12.1 innings during the month.