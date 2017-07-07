Bowman notched his 15th hold in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Marlins, getting one out to close out the sixth.

Bowman needed only four pitches to get Giancarlo Stanton to ground out into a fielder's choice with two on and the Cardinals clinging to a 3-2 lead. After a brief rough patch following an excellent start to the season, the young right-hander has settled back in, allowing only one earned run in his last 11 appearances and lowering his ERA from 4.71 to 3.89 in the process. Although he did see a recent save opportunity, Bowman's role continues to be the one he filled Thursday, one which has helped him garner the team lead in holds.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast