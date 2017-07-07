Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Grabs 15th hold Thursday
Bowman notched his 15th hold in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Marlins, getting one out to close out the sixth.
Bowman needed only four pitches to get Giancarlo Stanton to ground out into a fielder's choice with two on and the Cardinals clinging to a 3-2 lead. After a brief rough patch following an excellent start to the season, the young right-hander has settled back in, allowing only one earned run in his last 11 appearances and lowering his ERA from 4.71 to 3.89 in the process. Although he did see a recent save opportunity, Bowman's role continues to be the one he filled Thursday, one which has helped him garner the team lead in holds.
