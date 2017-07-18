Bowman fired a scoreless seventh inning in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mets, allowing one hit.

The 26-year-old right-hander continues to rack up the holds, with Tuesday's being his fourth in the last 10 days. Bowman is once again looking like the pitcher that put together a 19.2-inning scoreless streak between the tail end of last season and April 25 of the current campaign, as he's now turned in scoreless efforts in 12 of his last 13 outings.