Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Records one-out save
Bowman struck out the only batter he faced to register his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Washington.
Nothing about Bowman's stat line suggests he's a potential closing option for the Cardinals, as he sports a 4.15 ERA and 7.8 K/9 for the campaign. However, he is coming off a strong June (2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP over 12.1 innings), and the 26-year-old righty will probably continue to pitch in high-leverage situations going forward. His fantasy value is probably limited and fleeting.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Grabs 14th hold Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Eighth hold of season Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Hit hard in Sunday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Scoreless streak snapped Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Continues scoreless streak Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...