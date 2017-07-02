Bowman struck out the only batter he faced to register his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Washington.

Nothing about Bowman's stat line suggests he's a potential closing option for the Cardinals, as he sports a 4.15 ERA and 7.8 K/9 for the campaign. However, he is coming off a strong June (2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP over 12.1 innings), and the 26-year-old righty will probably continue to pitch in high-leverage situations going forward. His fantasy value is probably limited and fleeting.

