Bowman gave up two earned runs on a hit and a walk over one inning in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out two. The outing marked the end of Bowman's 19.2-inning scoreless streak.

The 25-year-old saw his ERA take a hit for the first time since Sept. 6 of last season when he allowed a seventh-inning triple to Kevin Pillar. Bowman did notch multiple strikeouts for the first time in 12 trips to the mound this season and naturally remains one of Mike Matheny's must trusted options out of the bullpen.