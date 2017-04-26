Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Scoreless streak snapped Tuesday
Bowman gave up two earned runs on a hit and a walk over one inning in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out two. The outing marked the end of Bowman's 19.2-inning scoreless streak.
The 25-year-old saw his ERA take a hit for the first time since Sept. 6 of last season when he allowed a seventh-inning triple to Kevin Pillar. Bowman did notch multiple strikeouts for the first time in 12 trips to the mound this season and naturally remains one of Mike Matheny's must trusted options out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Continues scoreless streak Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Extends scoreless streak in Tuesday win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Earns second hold of season Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Notches third save of spring Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Will make 25-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Notches first spring victory Thursday•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...