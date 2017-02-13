Bowman is expected to reprise the middle relief role that he thrived in during his 2016 rookie campaign, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old, who was added to the roster as a Rule 5 pick, surpassed Seth Maness as the ground-ball specialist of the bullpen last season, finishing sixth among NL relievers with a 62.1 groundball percentage. His 17 multi-inning appearances were a team high, while he ranked sixth among rookie relievers with 67.2 innings. Along the way, Bowman compiled 13 holds, a 1.17 WHIP and outstanding 4.00 GB/FB ratio across 59 appearances, rendering him one of the more valuable components of the Cardinals relief corps, particularly for the purposes of keeping the ball in the park.