Cardinals' Matt Bowman: Slated for prominent middle relief role in 2017
Bowman is expected to reprise the middle relief role that he thrived in during his 2016 rookie campaign, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old, who was added to the roster as a Rule 5 pick, surpassed Seth Maness as the ground-ball specialist of the bullpen last season, finishing sixth among NL relievers with a 62.1 groundball percentage. His 17 multi-inning appearances were a team high, while he ranked sixth among rookie relievers with 67.2 innings. Along the way, Bowman compiled 13 holds, a 1.17 WHIP and outstanding 4.00 GB/FB ratio across 59 appearances, rendering him one of the more valuable components of the Cardinals relief corps, particularly for the purposes of keeping the ball in the park.